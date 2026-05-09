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At 1,447, Punjab logs highest single-day spike in farm fires

According to the data compiled by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Bathinda reported the highest number of farm fires on Friday at 159, followed by Amritsar with 158 and Moga with 152 incidents.

Published on: May 09, 2026 06:24 am IST
By Karam Prakash, Patiala
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Despite repeated appeals and stricter enforcement measures, farmers in the state continue widespread crop residue burning, leading to a significant surge in farm fire incidents this season.

Punjab on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike so far with 1,447 farm fire incidents reported in just 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of the ongoing season to 6,154 cases. The surge has raised fresh concerns over air pollution and the state’s preparedness ahead of the paddy sowing season beginning from June 1. (HT Photo)

The state on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike so far with 1,447 farm fire incidents reported in just 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of the ongoing season to 6,154 cases. The surge has raised fresh concerns over air pollution and the state’s preparedness ahead of the paddy sowing season beginning from June 1.

According to the data compiled by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Bathinda reported the highest number of farm fires on Friday at 159, followed by Amritsar with 158 and Moga with 152 incidents. Other districts witnessing a high number of cases included Sangrur, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran and Muktsar.

Overall, Ferozepur continues to remain the worst-affected district this season with 625 incidents, followed by Bathinda with 586 and Sangrur with 550 cases.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / At 1,447, Punjab logs highest single-day spike in farm fires
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / At 1,447, Punjab logs highest single-day spike in farm fires
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