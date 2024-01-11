At 10.8°C, Chandigarh colder than Srinagar, Manali

Cold day conditions prevailed in the city for the second consecutive day, with the maximum temperature staying at 10.8°C, just 0.3 degree higher than Tuesday, the season’s coldest day, and 5.4 degrees below normal. Visitors at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on a cold Wednesday evening. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), amid overcast skies, Chandigarh remained colder than various places in Kashmir, including Srinagar (12.9°C), Anantnag (12.2°C) and Kupwara (12.7°C). Even in Kargil, the maximum temperature was 7.1°C, just three degrees lower than Chandigarh.

Even in Himachal Pradesh, Manali (12.8°C), Shimla (15°C), Dalhousie (12°C) and Dharamshala (20°C) were warmer than Chandigarh.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said Chandigarh had been getting barely any sunlight through the day, while the hills had clear skies.

As per IMD officials, chances of cold day conditions will continue on Thursday as well.

A cold day is declared when the maximum temperature falls 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal and the minimum temperature falls below 10°C.

Fog formation is on the lower side due to an active Western Disturbance (WD) and even some sunlight may appear from Thursday afternoon onwards. Completely clear skies are expected from the weekend.

Night temperature saw a drop from 8.2°C on Tuesday to 7.2°C on Wednesday, still 0.7 degree above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 14°C and 15°C, and the minimum temperature between 6°C and 8°C.