At 105mm, Ludhiana records highest-ever rain for month of January

With continuous rains lashing the city, Ludhiana is seeing its wettest January so far, breaking all past records, officials of the meteorological department of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) said on Saturday. Ludhiana has recorded 105mm rainfall this month, of which 100mm was recorded in the first eight days of January.

Besides continuous rain, Ludhiana is also seeing strong winds, blowing at a speed of 26km per hour.

According to the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology of PAU, Ludhiana recorded around 5mm rainfall on Saturday.

Head of the meteorology department, Prabhjyot Kaur said that with 105mm, Ludhiana has recorded the highest ever rainfall seen for this month. As per the records maintained by the department, the last highest rainfall recorded for the month of January was in 1992 at 83.6mm, followed by 75.6mm in 1983, 75mm in 1981 and 67.8mm in 2004.

Kaur said the weather conditions are expected to remain the same till January 23 and thereafter, clear skies are expected. On Saturday, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was as 14.4 °C while the minimum temperature was 9.6 °C. The cool breeze accompanied by rainfall has brought down the maximum temperature by two degrees from the previous day.