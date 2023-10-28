At 13.2°C, Chandigarh records coldest October night in 5 years

City’s minimum temperature dropped to 13.2°C on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday, making it the coldest October night in the city in the past five years, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature, on the other hand, rose slightly from 31.7°C to 31.8°C, 1.9 degree above normal. (HT Photo)

Sliding from 14.9°C on Thursday to 13.2°C on Friday, the minimum temperature was 1.5 degree below normal and lowest since 12.5°C on October 25, 2018. However, a minimum temperature of 13.2°C was also recorded on October 25 and October 31 in 2021.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The dip in temperature is due to clear skies at night and dominant north-westerly winds which are cool and dry in nature.”

With no major Western Disturbance (WD) expected in the next few days, clear skies are expected to continue at night that can cause the temperature to dip further. Rain is unlikely in the coming days.

Singh said as night temperature will remain cool, day temperature will remain above normal due to clear weather. Although partly cloudy weather is expected over the weekend, Singh said any fall in day temperature was unlikely.

