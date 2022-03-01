Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / At 17, Chandigarh tricity area sees year’s lowest daily Covid count so far
chandigarh news

At 17, Chandigarh tricity area sees year’s lowest daily Covid count so far

On Monday, eight cases were reported from Chandigarh, six from Panchkula and only three from Mohali. Previously, the tricity had reported its lowest count on February 21 when there were 34 infections.
The three cities now have an active cases count of 309, of which 155 are in Chandigarh, 112 in Mohali and 42 in Panchkula. (HT File)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 02:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Recording its lowest daily tally since the beginning of the year, tricity detected 17 Covid cases on Monday. In more good news, there was no virus-related fatality here for the second consecutive day.

On Monday, eight cases were reported from Chandigarh, six from Panchkula and only three from Mohali. Previously, the tricity had reported its lowest count on February 21 when there were 34 infections.

The three cities now have an active cases count of 309, of which 155 are in Chandigarh, 112 in Mohali and 42 in Panchkula.

The daily positivity rate on Monday was 1.2% in Panchkula, 0.6% in Mohali and 0.7% in Chandigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP