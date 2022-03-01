At 17, Chandigarh tricity area sees year’s lowest daily Covid count so far

Recording its lowest daily tally since the beginning of the year, tricity detected 17 Covid cases on Monday. In more good news, there was no virus-related fatality here for the second consecutive day.

On Monday, eight cases were reported from Chandigarh, six from Panchkula and only three from Mohali. Previously, the tricity had reported its lowest count on February 21 when there were 34 infections.

The three cities now have an active cases count of 309, of which 155 are in Chandigarh, 112 in Mohali and 42 in Panchkula.

The daily positivity rate on Monday was 1.2% in Panchkula, 0.6% in Mohali and 0.7% in Chandigarh.