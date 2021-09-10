Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / At 25.6mm, Chandigarh logs more rain in a day than entire Sept last year
chandigarh news

At 25.6mm, Chandigarh logs more rain in a day than entire Sept last year

Up to 30mm rain is expected on Friday and Saturday as well, according to the India Meteorological Department officials
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:25 AM IST
This year, since the onset of monsoon in June, 456.9mm rain has been recorded against a normal of 756.1mm – a shortfall of 40%. (HT Photo)

The 25.6mm rain in about an hour on Monday morning was higher than the precipitation recorded in the entire month of September last year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Up to 30mm rain is expected on Friday and Saturday as well, IMD officials said.

In 2020, 22mm rain was recorded in September. But it was much lower than the 166.4mm rain witnessed in the same month in 2019.

This year, since the onset of monsoon in June, 456.9mm rain has been recorded against a normal of 756.1mm – a shortfall of 40%.

Meanwhile, city’s maximum temperature dropped from 34.4°C degrees on Wednesday to 33.8°C on Thursday, still one degree above normal, and the minimum temperature from 28.1°C to 24.5°C, which was three notches above normal.

The day temperature will remain around 33°C and the night temperature between 25°C and 26°C over the next three days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh woman hangs herself, boyfriend booked for abetment

Covid-19 pandemic triggered suicidal tendency among school children: Expert

Dirty water supply in Ludhiana: Residents take dig at civic body

Sector-27 robbery in Chandigarh: ‘They would have killed me if I didn’t lock myself’
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP