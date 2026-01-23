At 26.3°C, Chandigarh sees highest January temp in over 14 years

Maximum temperature rose from 24°C on Wednesday to 26.3°C on Thursday, the highest in over 14 years as per data readily available with the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Chances of rain will continue on Friday, while maximum temperature is likely to fall after this. Visitors enjoying the sunny day at Sector 17 Plaza, Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

At 26.3°C, the maximum temperature was 8 degrees above normal. For data available since 2012, the highest maximum temperature was 25.9°C on January 31, 2025. As per IMD, the highest maximum temperature in January was 31°C on January 28, 1991 at 31°C.

As per IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul, the rise in temperature happened due to the effect of an active Western Disturbance over the region. “While it didn’t rain on Thursday, the effect of the Western Disturbance cut short the cold North Westerly winds in the city. Warm Easterly winds are now blowing which caused the maximum temperature to rise.”

This respite, however, is likely to be short-lived. Rain is likely on Friday and maximum temperature is likely to fall after this. Maximum temperature is likely to fall by 10°C in the next couple of days as per the IMD officials.

While day temperature soared higher, minimum temperature fell from 5.3°C to 4.8°C, 2.6 degrees below normal. Lowest that the night temperature has fallen this month was on January 13 when it fell to 2.8°C. With two WDs likely to hit the city one after the other in the coming days, it is unlikely to fall as low in this season again.

In the next three days, maximum temperature is likely to remain around 16°C, while minimum temperature is likely to stay between 5°C and 7°C.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city meanwhile continued to remain at moderate. As per the daily AQI bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI of the city was 158 which is considered as moderate while AQI of Delhi was 322 which is considered very poor. AQI between 101-200 is considered moderate and can cause breathing discomfort to the people with diseases of the lungs, asthma and heart diseases.