At 283, Punjab logs highest single-day spike in farm fires

With the November 15 wheat-sowing deadline approaching, Punjab on Wednesday recorded 283 farm fire incidents — the highest single-day count this season. Experts from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) warned that the numbers could surge further in the coming days as farmers rush to clear fields for timely wheat sowing to ensure optimal yields.

The state tracks the farm fires from September 15 to November 30. The total count of stubble burning cases has reached 1,216, with Sangrur reporting the highest 79 cases, followed by Tarn Taran (43), Ferozepur (32), Patiala (25), and Bathinda (19).

Overall, Sangrur has reported 170 cases, and now stands third after Tarn Taran (296) and Amritsar (173).

Nearly 215 of the 1,216 cases have been reported from the Malwa region, which includes Sangrur, Ferozepur, Mansa, Bathinda, Patiala, and Barnala districts, indicating a clear regional shift in stubble burning activity.

Until recently, the Majha region—comprising Amritsar and Tarn Taran—used to report most farm fire cases due to early paddy harvesting. However, with harvesting operations gaining momentum in central and southern Punjab, the focus has now shifted to the Malwa region.

However, this year’s cumulative figures remain lower than 2,356 incidents reported during the same period (Sept 15 to Oct 29) last year, but experts fear that the situation could worsen further as harvesting peaks in the coming days.

“So far, nearly 69% of the 31.72 lakh hectares of paddy has been harvested in Punjab. Farmers have a very narrow window of 15-16 days to harvest paddy, get the fields ready, and sow wheat before November 15. As a result, many are likely to resort to stubble burning,” experts, who didn’t wish to be named, said.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), which monitors stubble burning from September 15 to November 30, had recorded 10,909 farm fire cases in 2024, with Sangrur topping the list at 1,725 incidents.

Generally, Punjab witnesses a major spike in farm fires around mid-October, but this year, the rise in cases has been slow compared to last year due to floods, incessant rain, and late maturing of the crop.

But now with harvesting in full swing across most districts, officials expect the cases to rise sharply in the first week of November.

Rajeev Gupta, nodal officer, PPCB, said that the next few days will be crucial.

“Our teams are on the ground. This jump in farm fire incidents indicates that paddy harvesting has reached its peak. However, the numbers are still lower compared to last year,” Gupta said. He added that action was being taken against erring farmers while officers themselves were helping to douse the farm fires in affected areas.