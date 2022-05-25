At 29.6°C, Chandigarh records coldest day in two months, hotter days ahead
In further relief from the scorching heat, the city’s maximum temperature dropped from 30.7°C on Monday to 29.6°C on Tuesday, making it the coldest day in over two months, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
After 14.9 mm rain between Sunday night and Monday, another 1.4 mm rain was recorded in the city on Tuesday, which caused the mercury to dip further. However, clear weather is likely to return from Wednesday and maximum temperature will once again go up to 40°C by the weekend.
At 29.6°C, Tuesday’s maximum temperature was 8.5 degrees below normal and lowest since 29.5°C on March 12.
However, it was still not lower than that recorded on May’s coldest day last year. In 2021, the lowest that the maximum temperature had gone in the month was 27.4°C on May 20. The year before, it had gone down to 29.7°C on May 11.
Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “A slow-moving Western Disturbance was active in the region and kept the temperature low. It is likely to leave by Wednesday, following which the temperatures will rise again. Although not immediately, but by the weekend, the day temperature can go back to around 40°C.”
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature went up slightly from 19.1°C on Monday to 20°C on Tuesday, but was still 3.3 degrees below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 38°C, while the minimum temperature will stay around 22°C.
-
Now, high court stays demolition of Chandigarh’s Shahpur Colony
Less than two weeks after the Punjab and Haryana high court stayed the demolition drive at Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 13, denting UT administration's plans to make the city slum-free by May end, the court has now restrained it from razing Shahpur Colony in Sector 38-A.
-
Youth arrested for stabbing money lender in Chandigarh
A 22-year-old youth was arrested for stabbing a Kajheri resident after the latter asked him to pay his money back. Police said the accused, Yogesh, alias Sahil, and the victim, Ash Mohammad, 22, lived in the same locality in Kajheri village, Sector 52. According to Ash, Yogesh had borrowed ₹1,500 from him and was not clearing the debt. An injured Ash was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.
-
Zirakpur-Panchkula Bypass project back on track
Hanging fire for nearly nine years, the Zirakpur-Panchkula Bypass project, aimed at decongesting Zirakpur by providing an alternative route to the traffic moving between Ambala and Shimla, is back on track as the National Highways Authority of India has begun the land acquisition process. An estimated ₹800 crore will be spent on the 17-km project that is expected to be completed by March 2023.
-
Demolition order: HC denies relief to Chandigarh housing society
The Punjab and Haryana high court has refused to stay its April 21 order under which the Chandigarh Housing Board was directed to immediately demolish third floors of 76 apartment buildings at a Sector-41 housing society. An independent agency, such as PEC, Chandigarh, or IIT Roorkee be roped in to check the structural safety aspect. However, the HC bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh and justice Lalit Batra refused to grant any relief.
-
Gujarat man held with ₹26-lakh unaccounted cash in Zirakpur
The Zirakpur police on Tuesday arrested a Gujarat resident after recovering ₹26-lakh unaccounted cash from his possession. “During our routine checking of government buses, we found a man carrying a bag with ₹26 lakh in cash in ₹2,000, ₹500, ₹200 and ₹100 currency denominations. As he did not have any supporting documents, we handed him over to the income tax department for further investigation,” said inspector Deepinder Singh, station house officer, Zirakpur.
