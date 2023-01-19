At 3.3°C, Chandigarh logs coldest night this January

The city’s minimum temperature dropped from 5.7°C on Tuesday to 3.3°C on Wednesday, making it the coldest night this month and the second coldest this winter season.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), at 3.3°C, the minimum temperature was 2.4 degrees below normal. It was lower than all January nights last year, while in 2021, the lowest minimum temperature was 1.7°C on January 29.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature rose from 17.9°C on Tuesday to 18.2°C on Wednesday, three degrees below normal.

However, as the minimum temperature dipped below 4°C, IMD declared Wednesday a “cold wave day”, which was last seen on December 24, 2022, when minimum temperature had gone down to 2.8°C, the lowest this season.

From Thursday, the maximum temperature is likely to increase further, as a Western Disturbance will be active in the region. It may bring along some rain as well.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will hover around 19°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 6°C and 9°C.