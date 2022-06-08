At 44.3°C, Una hottest in HP, Dharamshala records another high

There is no let up in the heatwave in Himachal as the temperatures in several areas remained above 40-degree mark on Tuesday, while Dharamshala recorded another sizzling day with mercury touching 37.7 degrees Celsius.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At 44.3 degrees, Una was the hottest in the state followed by Bilaspur town at 41.5 degrees.

Barthin in Bilaspur district and Dhaulakuan simmered at 40.3 degrees, while Hamirpur saw a maximum of 40.5 degrees and Kangra 40 degrees.

Located at 1,457 metre above the sea level, Dharamshala town saw mercury touching 37.7 degrees — 0.2 degrees higher than Monday.

In over a decade, the temperature in Dharamshala has never touched 37 degrees. However, since June 4, the mercury has breached the mark consecutively and is witnessing an unprecedented heatwave like in plains.

In the last three decades, the highest temperature recorded in Dharamshala was 38.6 degrees in June 1995, while in June 2009, it recorded its previous high of 37.2 degrees Celsius.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The temperature was 5.4 degrees above normal in Dharamshala, highest among all the key hill stations in the state.

Meanwhile, state capital Shimla recorded maximum temperature of 29.4 degrees, nearby tourist resort Kufri 23.5 degrees and Narkanda 23.7 degrees.

Famous tourist town of Manali saw a high of 30.2 degrees, Palampur 30.2 degrees and Dalhousie 27.6 degrees.

Respite from the heatwave is expected Wednesday onwards as the meteorological department has predicted showers in the middle hills and rain and snowfall at isolated pockets in the higher reaches.

Director of Shimla MeT centre, Surender Paul, said the wet spell is likely to extend till coming Saturday.

A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorm and lightening at isolated pockets in lower and middle hills, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}