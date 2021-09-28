At 59, Chandigarh’s dengue case count in September highest in 3 years

The Chandigarh health department has registered 59 confirmed cases of dengue in September, highest in four years.

The cases of dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease, started spiralling in the city after spells of rain.

Last year, only 19 cases were reported during the corresponding period. The health department had confirmed 30 cases in September 2019 and 56 a year before.

However, September of 2017 had witnessed 662 cases while the year’s total caseload stood at 1,951.

So far in 2021, 78 cases of dengue have been reported in Chandigarh, with the health department claiming zero fatality due to the disease.

Health experts fear that the combination of dengue and Covid infections can intensify the severity of both the diseases as there is no specific antiviral drug for both and the treatment mostly depends on clinical conditions and symptoms.

“Since Covid and dengue have common symptoms, people must get tested for both the diseases as early detection can help them recover better. Covid is not over yet and people must follow appropriate behaviour,” said Dr VK Nagpal, joint director, health services, Chandigarh, adding that no case of co-infection has so far been seen in UT.

The health department has also logged six confirmed cases of malaria this year against last year’s seven. No chikungunya case has been reported in Chandigarh in the last three years.

“With the onset of dengue season, the department has ramped up field activities to prevent and control the spread of the disease. Medical teams have been formed to check the breeding of dengue larvae while door-to-door inspection is also on. This month, more than 300 challans have been issued to erring residents and 285 show-cause notices have been served on government offices, colleges and schools, where larvae were found,” said Dr Nagpal.

While the health department is strengthening the infrastructure for a possible third wave of Covid, authorities are also gearing up to control the dengue outbreak, the doctor said, adding that fogging is conducted regularly throughout the year, especially before and during the monsoon season.

“Cases can further shoot up from next month. We have enough platelets in the blood bank at Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 and dengue testing has also been scaled up at government centres. Also, awareness camps are being set up at schools and public places to educate people,” he said.