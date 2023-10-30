At 81 quintals per hectare, Sangrur witnesses record paddy yield

One of the major rice producers in Punjab, Sangrur district, is likely to witness an all-time high yield of paddy in this kharif season as per the early trends and crop cuttings experiments conducted by the agriculture department, officials said.

A worker segregates paddy rice at an open grain market on the outskirts of Jalandhar . (AFP)

As per the crop-cutting experiments, the district is recording an average of 81 quintals per hectare yield in this district. Last year, the paddy yield was 76 quintals per hectare.

Officials of the agriculture department and experts attributed the surge in yield to uninterrupted power supply and no attacks of pests and disease on the crop.

As per the figures of the agriculture department, paddy yields in 2014-15 was 70.53 quintals, which improved to 72.69 quintals in the 2015-16 season. In 2016-17 the yield saw a minor jump to 72.73 quintals with the 2017-18 season seeing a yield of 75.76 quintals. The yield was 70.36 quintals in 2018-19, followed by 70.31 quintals in 2019-20, 78.57 quintals in 2020-21, 70.74 quintals in 2021-22 and 76.98 quintals per hectare in 2022-23.

Chief agriculture officer (CAO) Harbans Singh said, “We have conducted five crop-cutting experiments so far, and in all of them, the average yield of paddy is 81 quintals per hectare. We will conduct dozens of more crop-cutting experiments in the coming days to have the final result of paddy yield of this season.”

He said the crop remains unaffected by pests and diseases throughout the kharif season. “Unseasonal rain during the season came at the time when the crop is prone to pest and disease, and it benefited the crop,” he added.

