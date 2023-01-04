At Dharamshala rally, Himachal CM Sukhu assures transparent governance

In his first mega public rally after becoming Himachal Pradesh chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday promised “honest leadership and transparent governance” as he reiterated commitment of his government to implement the guarantees announced by the Congress before elections.

Addressing his ‘Jan Abhar’ rally at Dharamshala, Sukhu said he would soon embark on a statewide tour to know the problems and needs of the public. “We are here not to rule, but change the system. And that change has started taking place,” he added.

“On the New Year, a scheme for disabled, orphans and destitute was rolled out for which a ₹101-crore fund has been set up,” he added. The second important decision of his government, Sukhu said, was to shut down the institutions opened by the previous Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government without budget provisions and recruitments of employees.

He assured that institutions will be opened where required, but recruitments will be made before that.

Referring to the junior office assistant (IT) exam paper leak, Sukhu assured the youth, who intend to join government jobs, that a transparent system would be in place within 60 days for recruitments. He said that suspending the functioning of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission was his conscious decision.

‘Cong’s guarantees will be implemented in 1st cabinet meet’

Sukhu said that guarantees promised by the Congress, including the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for employees and ₹1,500 monthly allowance, will be implemented in the first cabinet meeting. “We are also committed to fulfilling the promise of providing one lakh jobs,” Sukhu said.

Ours is a strong, stable govt: Agnihotri

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri took pot shots at Jai Ram Thakur, saying, “It seems that the BJP leader hasn’t yet come to terms with their defeat in the elections.”

“It is a strong and stable government under the leadership of CM Sukhu,” he added.

IPS officer on duty dies of cardiac arrest

IPS officer Saju Ram Rana, who was on duty during Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s rally at Dharamshala, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

Rana was the section in-charge of the rally. He was rushed to the local zonal hospital, but couldn’t be saved. Sukhu later visited the hospital and offered his condolences.

“The state government is with the family of SR Rana in this hour of distress,” he said.

Several MLAs, Kangra DC, SP and other officers were also present.

Rana was currently posted as the commandant of 4th Indian Reserve Battalion, Jangal Beri. He has previously served as SP of Bilaspur and Kinnaur.

