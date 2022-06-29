Atal Apartment Scheme: Ludhiana Improvement Trust to invite fresh applications for 89 MIG flats

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has decided to invite fresh applications for 89 MIG flats under the Atal Apartment Scheme which are yet to be allotted.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the trust held under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner (DC) cum LIT chairman Surabhi Malik on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trust had organised a draw of lots to allot 576 flats (240 MIG and 336 HIG flats) under the scheme on June 16. However, only 151 applications had been received for the MIG flats.

Before the draw of lots, the authorities had contemplated giving unsuccessful applicants under HIG category a chance to try their luck for the remaining MIG flats. But, the idea was dropped.

LIT executive officer (EO) Kuljeet Kaur stated that the proceedings of the meeting have been sent to the Punjab government and the decision on when the fresh applications will be invited will be taken as per the state’s directions. Also, proceedings of draw of lots have also been forwarded to Punjab, so that the flats can be allotted to successful applicants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The self-financed housing project will come on 8.8 acres of land at Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar on Pakhowal road. The scheme has been launched for the third time in the last one decade.