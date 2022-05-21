Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Atal Apartments Scheme: After weeks of clamour, Ludhiana Improvement Trust schedules draw of lots for June 16
Atal Apartments Scheme: After weeks of clamour, Ludhiana Improvement Trust schedules draw of lots for June 16

The imposition of the model code of conduct ahead of the assembly elections and the resignation of the then Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairperson Raman Balasubramaniam in March further delayed the the draw of lots for Atal Apartments scheme
The Ludhiana Improvement Trust organised a draw of lots for Atal Apartments Scheme for allotment of flats in 2016 and even allotted 110 flats to residents. (HT FILE)

Updated on May 21, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Following weeks of clamour over the delay in conducting the draw of lots for Atal Apartments scheme, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) finally announced plans to carry out the same on June 16.     

Former Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi had laid the foundation stone for constructing 576 flats under the scheme on 8.8 acres of land in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, Pakhowal road, on December 16 last year.

The applicants, however, have criticised the authorities over the delay in conducting the draw of lots, saying the money submitted by them has been stuck with the department.

The matter was also highlighted by the applicants during the Sangat Darshan organised by Ludhiana (West) MLA Gurpreet Gogi at the LIT office on April 29. They alleged that the draw of lots was initially scheduled for December 24 last year, but was later postponed to January 10.  

The imposition of the model code of conduct ahead of the assembly elections and the resignation of the then LIT chairperson Raman Balasubramaniam in March further delayed the process.

Over a 1,000 residents had submitted applications under the scheme wherein 576 flats, 336 in the high-income group (HIG) and 240 in the low-income group (LIG), were to be built and over 24 crore has been deposited with the LIT.  

The applicants have submitted 2.4 lakh and 1.87 lakh as earnest money for HIG and MIG flats respectively. The money will be returned to unsuccessful applicants.

Speaking about the issue, LIT superintendent engineer Buta Ram said the government has permitted the LIT to conduct the draw of lots and it will be held on June 16, adding that the applicants are being apprised about the same. 

The Atal Apartments Scheme has been relaunched for the third time in the last one decade. It was initially launched in 2011, when the then local bodies minister Tikshan Sood had laid the foundation stone for the project wherein construction of 450 flats was proposed. 

The LIT organised a draw of lots for allotment of flats in 2016 and even allotted 110 flats to residents. But the scheme was dropped in 2017, leaving the allottees a harried lot. The scheme was again mooted in 2018, only to be dropped again. In the third attempt, Channi laid the foundation for the project on December 16, 2021.

 Officials said the project will include amenities including a swimming pool, community centre, gymnasium, small commercial centre and a parking lot. The self-financed project will be completed in three years after the construction work begins.

