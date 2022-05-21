Atal Apartments Scheme: After weeks of clamour, Ludhiana Improvement Trust schedules draw of lots for June 16
Following weeks of clamour over the delay in conducting the draw of lots for Atal Apartments scheme, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) finally announced plans to carry out the same on June 16.
Former Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi had laid the foundation stone for constructing 576 flats under the scheme on 8.8 acres of land in Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, Pakhowal road, on December 16 last year.
The applicants, however, have criticised the authorities over the delay in conducting the draw of lots, saying the money submitted by them has been stuck with the department.
The matter was also highlighted by the applicants during the Sangat Darshan organised by Ludhiana (West) MLA Gurpreet Gogi at the LIT office on April 29. They alleged that the draw of lots was initially scheduled for December 24 last year, but was later postponed to January 10.
The imposition of the model code of conduct ahead of the assembly elections and the resignation of the then LIT chairperson Raman Balasubramaniam in March further delayed the process.
Over a 1,000 residents had submitted applications under the scheme wherein 576 flats, 336 in the high-income group (HIG) and 240 in the low-income group (LIG), were to be built and over ₹24 crore has been deposited with the LIT.
The applicants have submitted ₹2.4 lakh and ₹1.87 lakh as earnest money for HIG and MIG flats respectively. The money will be returned to unsuccessful applicants.
Speaking about the issue, LIT superintendent engineer Buta Ram said the government has permitted the LIT to conduct the draw of lots and it will be held on June 16, adding that the applicants are being apprised about the same.
The Atal Apartments Scheme has been relaunched for the third time in the last one decade. It was initially launched in 2011, when the then local bodies minister Tikshan Sood had laid the foundation stone for the project wherein construction of 450 flats was proposed.
The LIT organised a draw of lots for allotment of flats in 2016 and even allotted 110 flats to residents. But the scheme was dropped in 2017, leaving the allottees a harried lot. The scheme was again mooted in 2018, only to be dropped again. In the third attempt, Channi laid the foundation for the project on December 16, 2021.
Officials said the project will include amenities including a swimming pool, community centre, gymnasium, small commercial centre and a parking lot. The self-financed project will be completed in three years after the construction work begins.
-
Handover logjam ends as Ghaziabad civic body agrees to take over 3 key services in Indirapuram
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Saturday said it would take over three key services – horticulture, operation and maintenance of streetlights and cleaning activities – in Indirapuram from the Ghaziabad Development Authority next week. A number of infrastructure projects in Indirapuram have remained stalled due to the handover logjam between the GDA--which developed the township in the 1990s-- and the Ghaziabad municipal corporation since 2017. The corporation already charges house tax from households in Indirapuram.
-
Delhi: Three die by suspected suicide in Vasant Vihar area
A 35-year-old woman and her two daughters were found dead in their house in Vasant Vihar area on Saturday evening. The police suspect that the three died of “suffocation”, and officers said that they have recovered a suicide note. Deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Manoj C said, “The police control room received a call at 8:55pm that the residents of a house were not opening the door, and that it was locked from inside.”
-
House of former army officer in Sushant Lok area robbed of valuables worth ₹5L
Four days after a group of unidentified men broke into a flat on the first floor of a building in Block-C of Sushant Lok and fled with valuables worth ₹15 lakh, the house of a former army officer in the same locality was ransacked on Friday evening and the suspects fled with gold and diamond jewellery to the tune of at least ₹5 lakh, said police on Saturday.
-
Malik paid only ₹20 lakh to usurp Goawala Compound spread over 3-acres: ED
Mumbai Maharashtra minority development and Aukaf minister Nawab Malik paid only ₹20 lakh to acquire Goawala Compound in Kurla in a deal dating back to September 2005, and paid the amount to people other than the owner of the three-acre compound, the Enforcement Directorate, Munira Plumber said in its 5,000-page chargesheet. Malik denied the charges which were first raised by leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis last November. Malik Infrastructure, as accused in this case.
-
CA association protests against arrest of two held in cheating case
A day after two Gurugram-based chartered accountants (CAs) were arrested for allegedly issuing audited statements of fake companies to claim input credit tax to the tune of ₹15 crore, a group of CAs led by members of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India carried out a protest march on Saturday from a private hospital in Sector 38 to the district court, which remanded the two suspects in judicial custody for 14 days.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics