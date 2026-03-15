Athletes, authors and experts converge at PlayWrite sports literature festival

Chandigarh A session on ice hockey highlighted the sport’s growth in India despite limited training opportunities in the Himalayan region. (HT File)

The ninth edition of the PlayWrite sports literature festival brought together athletes, authors, journalists and sports enthusiasts for a day of engaging discussions and inspiring stories at The Lalit, Chandigarh on Saturday.

The festival began with an inspiring address by India’s first woman “Blade Runner,” para-athlete Kiran Kanojia, who shared her remarkable journey after losing a limb in a train accident, in Hyderabad, in 2011 while resisting bag snatchers. Encouraged by her father’s words, Kanojia rebuilt her life through sport. “Sport builds character,” she said, adding, “Log problems se bhagte hain, aur main problems mein bhagti hoon”(People run away from problems, but I run towards them).

A session on ice hockey highlighted the sport’s growth in India despite limited training opportunities in the Himalayan region. Speakers including Harjinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Bakshi and Indian women’s captain Disket Changmo spoke about the sport’s potential and the need for greater support.

The festival also featured discussions with young international sportswomen Ganemat Sekhon, Raiza Dhillon and Bhavani Thekkada, who shared their journeys and challenges in pursuing sports.

Senior journalists Neeru Bhatia and Mona reflected on the evolving landscape of sports journalism, particularly for women. Other sessions explored grassroots tennis development, the evolution of Indian hockey, and the rapid rise of women’s cricket, highlighting the transformative journey of Indian sport.