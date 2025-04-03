Attack on Col Bath: SIT records statements of Patiala cops facing charges of delaying FIR

The special investigation team (SIT) tasked with probing Colonel Pushpinder Bath’s assault case on Wednesday recorded the statements of Patiala police personnel who delayed the registration of FIR on the complaint of the army officer. The special investigation team (SIT) tasked with probing Colonel Pushpinder Bath’s assault case on Wednesday recorded the statements of Patiala police personnel who delayed the registration of FIR on the complaint of the army officer. (HT File)

SIT head ADGP AS Rai said that the probe team recorded the statements of the police personnel who were involved in the initial investigation of this case.

“The SIT has already collected the documentary evidence available in the case. I am hopeful that the SIT probe will soon reach its logical conclusion,” Rai said while addressing a press conference at Circuit House in Patiala. Rai added that the 12 accused cops will also be called to record their statements soon.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh didn’t appear before the SIT. It is learnt that the SSP informed the SIT about his unavailability as he had to appear before the Punjab human rights commission in a case.

The SIT is yet to record the statements of the accused police personnel who had allegedly thrashed Colonel Pushpinder Bath and his son on the intervening night of March 13 and 14 over a ‘parking’ dispute.

On Monday, the SIT visited the dhaba where the alleged incident occurred.

Rai also revealed that the probe team has received documentary evidence from the public after its appeal.

“We have received 25-30 phone calls from the people, but no one has provided any documentary evidence. They only shared their thoughts over the incident,” he said.