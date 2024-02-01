Attack on ex-Cong MLA: Probe handed over to Punjab vigilance bureau

Chandigarh : Following a report by deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Ferozepur range, saying that that Mansa police officials allegedly took bribe from the accused who attacked former Congress legislator from Budhlada Mangat Rai Bansal, director, Bureau of Investigation, has ordered registration of a first information report (FIR) and shifted the probe to the vigilance bureau. Following a report by deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Ferozepur range, saying that that Mansa police officials allegedly took bribe from the accused who attacked former Congress legislator from Budhlada Mangat Rai Bansal, director, Bureau of Investigation, has ordered registration of a first information report (FIR) and shifted the probe to the vigilance bureau.

The former MLA was held hostage by three unidentified persons at his family-run educational institutes at Mansa’s Bareta town on February 24 last year. Bansal was thrashed and the assistants allegedly demanded a ransom of ₹50 lakh from him.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

On January 28, the police registered an FIR against former Congress leader Gora Lal who allegedly took bribe on behalf of police, at state crime police station, Phase 4, Mohali.

In his 174-page report, DIG Ranjit Singh Dhillon said the bribe money was exchanged through Gora Lal. The DIG also recommended registration of an FIR under Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against Gora Lal, and probe against police officials involved in taking bribe.

He said that not only Gora Lal exchanged bribe money in this case, there are recordings to show that he was collecting illegal gratification for other officials for registration and cancelation of FIRs.

Though the police registered an FIR in assault on Bansal, they tried to portray it as a case of personal grudge.

However, Bansal filed a writ in the high court that the investigation should be handed over to an IPS officer. Later the probe was shifted to DIG Dhillon.

During investigation, Bansal submitted call recordings of Gora Lal and SP (investigation) of Mansa and the accused.

Harjinder Singh Dhindsa, who is accused in FIR registered for attacking Bansal, was in touch with police through Gora Lal. Though several FIRs were registered against Dhindsa, the police never produced records during the bail application proceedings.

A VB spokesperson confirmed that the probe has been handed over to them.