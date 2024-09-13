Attack on high commission in Canada: NIA raids properties of Amritpal’s relatives

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Punjab Police personnel conducted searches at the properties of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s relatives in Amritsar district on Friday as part of the probe into the attack on the Indian high commission in Canada by Khalistan supporters, officials said. Police personnel and local residents outside the furniture shop of Pargat Singh Sandhu, an uncle of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, during NIA raid at Rayya in Amritsar district on Friday. (HT Photo)

The case relates to a protest by pro-Khalistani supporters outside the Indian mission in Ottawa, Canada, on March 23, 2023. The NIA first information report (FIR) said the protesters “raised anti-India slogans, tied Khalistani flags on the boundary wall of the high commission and hurled two grenades inside the building”.

The NIA and Punjab Police teams turned up at a furniture shop, owned by Amritpal’s uncle Pargat Singh Sandhu at Rayya, which is near the MP’s native village of Jallupur Khera, at 7am. They searched the shop and the residence on its first floor.

According to Charandeep Singh Bhinder, a key member of Amritpal’s team, Sandhu was not at home when the raid was conducted.

He said raids were also conducted at the houses of Amritpal’s sister at Butala village and other relatives who live at Chowk Mehta.

Sandhu’s wife Amarjit Kaur was among the relatives taken to the police station at Beas for questioning.

Having fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate, Amritpal, who headed the Waris Punjab De (WPD) outfit, won from Khadoor Sahib by defeating Kulbir Singh Zira of the Congress by 1,97,120 votes.

“Since morning, the NIA has been conducting raids on relatives of Amritpal Singh. They, especially elderly women, are being harassed. Amritpal has been elected by the people from Khadoor Sahib constituency, yet his kin are being harassed which is wrong. If the NIA has any evidence, it must be disclosed,” read a post shared on the official X handle of the MP.

It further read, “Today, several evils are spreading in Punjab, especially drugs and gangsterism. However, the government is not containing their kingpins. Instead, it is behind the kin of Amritpal Singh, who has always thought about the people. Truth wins always.”