Attack on right wing leader wasn’t pre-planned: Police

A day after the arrest of two Nihangs for attempting a murder bid on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar, alias Gora, in full public view near the Ludhiana civil hospital, the police claimed that it was not a pre-planned attack. The accused saw Sandeep Thapar in the civil hospital and decided to assault him with swords as he had uploaded “provocative” posts on his social media accounts in the past, the police claimed. The grievously injured victim was taken to the civil hospital from where he was referred to the local Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. BJP’s Punjab president Sunil Jakhar with other leaders interacting with injured Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar at the DMC Hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT photo)

The accused — Sarabjit Singh, alias Saba, 34, of Mohalla Company Bagh, Tibba road, and Harjot Singh alias Jota, 30, of Bhamian — were produced before a court on Saturday that sent them into three-day police custody for interrogation.

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said an investigation is going on so it will be too early to say something. The police are questioning the accused to find out the motive behind the attack. Chahal added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the third accused. The police are also looking into their past criminal record, if any. The commissioner of police also urged the city residents to avoid making provocative statements on social networking sites.

The police found a certificate of membership of the Baba Buddha Dal, a Nihang group, with the accused. The official further said that among the attackers one had taken treatment from a drug de-addiction centre and he was there in the civil hospital for a dope test. They spotted Thapar, who had turned up to pay homage to BJP leader Ravinder Arora on his death anniversary, and followed him with the intention to attack.

People familiar with the development said Sandeep Thapar has been very vocal against hardliners, including separatist leader Amritpal Singh and Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale. The police are scanning the mobile phones of the assailants to find out if they were in contact with some organisation.

The attack took place at 11.40 am in full public view outside the civil hospital on Friday. A cop was accompanying the victim who reportedly did not resist the attack. But the cop had claimed that one of the attackers tried to snatch his service weapon. The accused had fled with the scooter of Thapar.

Ritu Thapar, wife of Sandeep Thapar, said the attack on her husband was pre-planned and more people were involved in it. “The assailants wanted to kill him. The police should investigate it thoroughly. The gunman did not react during the attack, suggesting he was also a part of the conspiracy. His role should be looked into,” she said.

According to her, Sandeep Thapar had been receiving threats regularly from radicals. “The police gave the radicals a free hand by curtailing his security cover,” she added.

After the division number 2 police lodged an FIR under Sections 109, 3 (5), 115 (2), 304 and 132 of the BNS, two of the attackers were caught in Fatehgarh Sahib on Friday evening.

Various right-wing organisations alleged that Thapar was attacked under a conspiracy. They said the National Security Act should be imposed on the assailants.

If state can’t provide security, Centre will: Jakhar

Sunil Jakhar, chief of the Punjab BJP, targeted the AAP government over the “deteriorating” law and order in the state. He said that in case the state government is unable to provide security to the people facing threats, the Central government will. “The chief minister is camping in Jalandhar for a bypoll while criminals run amok with impunity and can take anyone’s life at will,” said Jakhar, who was at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital to meet the victim. He also highlighted the fatal attacks on Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar and Prabhakar in Nangal.