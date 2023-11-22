Attacks on Indian consulate in US: NIA raids 14 places in Punjab, Haryana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out raids at 14 locations in Punjab and Haryana in connection with its probe into attacks on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco in the US earlier this year, an official spokesperson said.

The locations raided by the NIA were spread across the districts of Moga, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Mohali and Patiala in Punjab and Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar in Haryana. (Representational photo)

The spokesperson said these places located in North India were raided to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the attacks on March 19 and July 2, involving criminal trespass, vandalism, damage to public property and attempts to cause hurt to the consulate officials and set the building on fire through acts of arson.

The locations raided by the NIA were spread across the districts of Moga, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Mohali and Patiala in Punjab and Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar in Haryana.

The crackdown led to the seizure of digital data containing information related to the accused persons, along with other incriminating documents, the spokesperson said.

The NIA has been probing the case with the aim to identify and prosecute the attackers and send a strong message to such anti-Indian elements.

A team of the NIA had visited San Francisco in August 2023 to probe the incidents of attacks on the consulate.

As part of its investigation, the NIA has crowdsourced information to identify and collect information about US-based entities and individuals involved in these violent incidents. On July 2, India’s consulate in San Francisco came under an attack from Khalistan supporters who tried to set the diplomatic facility on fire. The attack came following the killing of separatist Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

On March 19, a group of pro-Khalistan protesters attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the local police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed these flags.

Woman questioned for two hours in Moga

Moga: An NIA team raided the house of Harpreet Kaur, a widow of a granthi (Sikh priest), at Jhande Wala village in Moga district.

The team questioned Harpreet for more than two hours. While during the checking, they took custody of Harpreet’s mobile phone and some documents recovered from her residence.

According to sources, the NIA team suspects that she was in touch with US-based Chacha Baghel Singh, an aide of self-styled preacher Amritpal Singh (head of Waris Punjab De).

The NIA team asked Harpreet to appear before the agency’s officials at Chandigarh on November 24 for further questioning.

Harpreet’s husband Gurlal Singh, who passed away a couple of years ago, was a granthi.

Harpreet said “They questioned me about a post I uploaded on my social media accounts. I do not run any fake profiles. I have one profile in my name and I also handle a Facebook page of my late husband Gurlal Singh. I told them I don’t post anything on anyone’s directions or under influence,” she said. (With input by HTC, Faridkot)

