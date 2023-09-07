Ludhiana: 20 booked for murder bid on 3 men

The Sadar police have filed an attempt to murder case against 20 people for allegedly assaulting three persons with sharp-edged weapons near Flower Chowk due to an ongoing feud between two groups, police said on Wednesday. HT Image

As many as 20 young men armed with sharp-edged weapons and rods attacked three youngsters on Sunday. The police lodged an FIR on Tuesday following investigation. The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at DMC Hospital.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Chandolia from Dev Nagar; Lalan from Defence Colony; Rahul, Sawan from Defence Colony; Vishal, Akshay Sood, Sahil Sood, Sahil Birsa from Syria Colony; and Manraj. The rest are yet to be identified.

Bobby, one of the injured men, said that he along with his two friends, Suresh Kumar and Abhishek, was on their way to Flower Chowk to celebrate Suresh’s friend’s birthday.

“After we passed Flower Enclave, the accused intercepted our path and launched the attack. The assailants were armed with swords and other sharp weapons,” he said.

According to the information, one victim sustained a severe injury on the head and another one was with hit with a sharp sword on his arm.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajinderpal of Sadar police station, the investigating officer, said that the police have recorded the statement of one of the victims.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting), and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused individuals are currently at large.

Police officials said that the victims are not in a condition to explain the exact reason for the old rivalry. They added that police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.