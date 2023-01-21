Attempt to scuttle Bharat Jodo Yatra will not succeed: Partap Singh Bajwa

Punjab Leader of the opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday slammed BJP leader Sunil Jakhar and said attempts to scuttle or derail the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi would succeed.

“His close association with Capt Amarinder Singh was well known, and how they both clandestinely hobnobbed with the Saffron Party to destabilize Congress party was no secret, Bajwa alleged in a statement.

“First double-faced and hypocritical politicians such as Jakhar and the likes of him in the BJP tried to discredit the Bharat Jodo Yatra by raising insignificant issues such as pointing a finger at the colour of Rahul Gandhi’s turban. Now the same people, after being ruffled by the success of the yatra, do not want Rahul Gandhi to be projected as Prime Minister,” Bajwa added.

Bajwa said Jakhar and Capt Amarinder, and the BJP have not uttered a single word after Dera Sirsa head Gurmeet Ram Rahim was given 40-day parole for the record sixth time to celebrate the birth anniversary of his predecessor Shah Satnam. “The entire BJP leadership including Jakhar and Capt Amarinder have gone into a slumber when a rapist and a murderer is being let out from jail by the BJP government in Haryana only to consolidate its vote bank in the region”, Bajwa added.

