Monday, Jul 01, 2024
AUCT writes to PU V-C, demands action against colleges not paying gratuity

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 01, 2024 05:08 AM IST

The Association of United College Teachers (AUCT), Punjab and Chandigarh, has requested the vice-chancellor of Panjab University (PU), Renu Vig, to take immediate action against the college authorities who were not paying full gratuity amount to teachers after their retirement.

Secretary Singh said that in the letter, AUCT demanded a strict action against such college authorities who do not comply with the University’s orders and do not pay retiring teachers their legitimate gratuity of 20 lakh. (HT file photo for representation)

AUCT secretary Jaspal Singh and spokesperson Tarun Ghai shared that the V-C had been reminded in writing that the University through letter number Misc./A-1/4222 dated June 2, 2023, had instructed all the colleges under the university to pay 20 lakh instead of 10 lakh as the gratuity with effect from January 1, 2016.

The union members said hundreds of teachers had retired after 2016, but none of the colleges in Punjab and just one or two colleges in Chandigarh had obeyed the orders of the varsity.

They also mentioned that the colleges had been collecting 1,500 from the students every year since 2010, which had been raised to 2,774 in 2024, under the retirement benefit fund so that the retirement benefits such as gratuity, leave encashment among others could be provided to the retired teachers.

One of the retirees from an aided college in the city said, “There is no pension for us and the irony here is that even after serving for more than 30 years, we have to beg for our rightful amount.”

