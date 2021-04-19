Audit wants Panjab University to assess manpower requirement

The local audit department in its report pertaining to Panjab University (PU) for 2019-20 has called for an assessment of the number of persons to be appointed on contractual basis in view of the workload of different departments.

Hindustan Times procured the audit report under the Right to Information Act (RTI) from the resident audit office at PU. The report claims that nearly 698 employees (129 security guards, 322 helpers, 240 clerks, and seven accountants) are working with the PU on contractual/outsourcing basis currently and they have been deployed without getting manpower assessed and approved from the competent authority of the university.

The audit department had in 2011 also requested PU that the requirement of number of posts (category-wise) be assessed and approved from the competent authority keeping in view the actual work load vis-à-vis the total number of sanctioned/filled posts. The report also states that some of the employees appointed on contractual/outsourcing basis stand already adjusted against vacant posts in the different departments.

According to the report, in 2019, the audit department again communicated to the university that the number of such persons be assessed keeping in view the workload of different departments and the same should be approved from the board of finance, syndicate and senate in a time-bound manner. The appointment of excess staff (if any) deployed on contractual/outsourcing basis be reviewed, it had said.

No response from varsity

Moreover, audit department also communicated that no further staff be deployed through direct recruitment or through outsourcing agency till manpower requirement is assessed and approved by the competent authority, but they have not received any response from the university.

However, PU officials said that the varsity has initiated the manpower audit. “Manpower auditing is being carried out by Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration,” said PU’s official spokesperson Renuka Salwan.

Besides this, the audit report has also the varsity to issue necessary instructions to the prescreening committees that while screening the applications of candidates for CAS promotions, they should strictly follow the UGC regulations.