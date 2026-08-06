Aug 5 ended discriminatory systems against terror victims J&K: Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that August 5 has played an important role in ending the discriminatory system against terror victims in Jammu and Kashmir as he resolved to dismantle the terror networks, bring its perpetrators and enablers to justice. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha hands over appointment letters for government jobs to the family members of terror victims at SKICC, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)

Sinha made these remarks in Srinagar as he handed over appointment letters to 37 next of kins (NoKs) of civilians who were killed by terrorists during the past more than two decades. Appointment letters were also handed over to 32 beneficiaries under Compassionate Appointment Rules SRO-43 and Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS).

“These were many families which had become targets of terrorist violence and from a long time their next of kins were waiting for a government job...But it took a long time. Now there are efforts that each such person is identified and all terror victims’ next of kin get a job. Many families got a job and a chance to live respectable lives,” he told reporters.

While marking the importance of August 5, the seventh anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, the LG said: “Today is also important because the day has played an important role in ending the discriminatory arrangements here”.

“The transformation we witness today in J&K is due to the historic changes of August 5, 2019. That day marked a constitutional correction and a new beginning for the UT. Discriminatory barriers were removed, equal rights were extended to those who were suffering due to discriminatory laws,” the LG said.

The LG said that the marginalised groups, tribals, displaced persons from PoK and Chhamb and refugees have received legal rights such as full citizenship, voting rights and ownership rights over property under the Constitution of India. Farmers and artisans, he said, are creating new opportunities. “Our universities, colleges, research and incubation centres are preparing the new generation for global competition.”