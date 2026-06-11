Austerity measures: Haryana orders 20% cut in fuel spend, bars foreign travel for officials

The Haryana government on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on foreign travel, except in cases involving medical treatment, on state government employees, including officers, whether for official or personal purposes, until September.

The government has directed the finance department to impose a 20% reduction in petroleum-related expenditure across departments till September 2026. (PTI)

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The government has also instructed departments to conduct at least half of their meetings through video conferencing wherever possible.

According to an official communication issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, the decision has been taken in view of “continuing disruptions in global supply chains following the Covid-19 pandemic”, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and ongoing tensions in West Asia, all of which have exerted pressure on fuel prices, imports and the national economy.

The government has further directed to avoid expenditure on official functions, seminars, festivals, working lunches, dinners and entertainment activities. The district administrations and police authorities have been asked not to grant permission for rallies, roadshows, processions and other large public gatherings during the period.

The government has also imposed a “complete ban” on the purchase of non-electric vehicles by government departments, boards, corporations and commissions during the period.

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{{^usCountry}} “These measures, which come into immediate effect, will remain operational till September and seek to reduce dependence on imported resources and promote sustainable practices across the state,” reads the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These measures, which come into immediate effect, will remain operational till September and seek to reduce dependence on imported resources and promote sustainable practices across the state,” reads the statement. {{/usCountry}}

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“These steps are aimed at conserving fuel, reducing energy consumption and mitigating the impact of global economic uncertainties.”

The state government said that these “set of austerity and resource-management guidelines” are applicable to government departments, public sector undertakings, local bodies and the general public.

Monitoring portal

The government has directed the finance department to impose a 20% reduction in petroleum-related expenditure across departments till September 2026. All departments will have to certify monthly that they have reduced vehicle usage by at least 10%. A dedicated monitoring portal will be developed to track compliance and savings.

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The number of vehicles accompanying VIP convoys will also be reduced by 50%, subject to security requirements.

To reduce dependence on conventional fuels, Haryana has decided to prioritise the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state. The transport authorities have been advised to strengthen public bus services and improve fuel-efficient transport operations.

The Industries department has also been asked to engage with industry bodies such as NASSCOM, CII and FICCI to encourage work-from-home arrangements wherever feasible and introduce staggered office timings to reduce traffic congestion and fuel consumption.

The guidelines mandate that air-conditioners in government offices be maintained between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, while the departments have also been instructed to curb unnecessary lighting and decorative illumination.

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The government has additionally sought support for micro, small and medium enterprises and self-help groups by encouraging their participation on e-commerce platforms and promoting locally manufactured products as substitutes for imports.

Advisory issued for citizens

The government has advised the public to avoid unnecessary foreign travel, reduce participation in large gatherings and make greater use of public transport, carpooling and electric vehicles. Citizens have also been encouraged to support local tourism, purchase local products and adopt energy-efficient practices in homes and businesses. Hotels, restaurants and households have been urged to prioritise PNG usage and maintain air-conditioner temperatures within the prescribed range.

The government has further appealed to citizens to actively participate in the “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan” campaign by adopting sustainable lifestyles, conserving energy and contributing to national resource-saving efforts.

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Conserving Resources

20% cut in fuel-related expenditure across govt depts till September

Depts to reduce vehicle usage by at least 10% and submit monthly compliance certificates

50% reduction in vehicles accompanying VIP convoys, subject to security requirements

Foreign travel banned for government employees (except for medical emergencies)

Half of official meetings to be held via video conferencing

Ban on purchase of non-electric vehicles by govt depts, boards and corporations

Industry bodies to be encouraged to adopt work-from-home and staggered office timings