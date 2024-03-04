 Australia-based NRI found murdered on Pathankot-Amritsar Highway - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Australia-based NRI found murdered on Pathankot-Amritsar Highway

Australia-based NRI found murdered on Pathankot-Amritsar Highway

ByHT Correspondent, Pathankot
Mar 05, 2024 05:36 AM IST

The 30-year-old victim, who held a permanent residency in Australia, was shot dead while he was returning from a wedding in Tarn Taran

A 30-year-old man, who had recently returned from Australia, was found shot dead along the Amritsar-Pathankot National Highway at Parmanand village in Pathankot district on Monday.

The victim, Hardev Singh Thakur, a resident of Chak Ameer village in Narot Jaimal Singh area, held permanent residency in Australia, where his wife and other family members reside, according to his relatives. (Representative Image/HT File)
The victim, Hardev Singh Thakur, a resident of Chak Ameer village in Narot Jaimal Singh area, held permanent residency in Australia, where his wife and other family members reside, according to his relatives. (Representative Image/HT File)

The victim, Hardev Singh Thakur, a resident of Chak Ameer village in Narot Jaimal Singh area, held permanent residency in Australia, where his wife and other family members reside, according to his relatives.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Pathankot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Daljinder Singh said, “We found the dead body of the victim in the morning. He had sustained bullet injuries.”

The incident took place late on Sunday night. Thakur’s body was found beside his Thar vehicle, which he had used to attend a wedding in Tarn Taran with his brother-in-law. After dropping off his brother-in-law, he was attacked and killed by unidentified individuals, the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On