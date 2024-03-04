Australia-based NRI found murdered on Pathankot-Amritsar Highway

A 30-year-old man, who had recently returned from Australia, was found shot dead along the Amritsar-Pathankot National Highway at Parmanand village in Pathankot district on Monday. The victim, Hardev Singh Thakur, a resident of Chak Ameer village in Narot Jaimal Singh area, held permanent residency in Australia, where his wife and other family members reside, according to his relatives. (Representative Image/HT File)

The victim, Hardev Singh Thakur, a resident of Chak Ameer village in Narot Jaimal Singh area, held permanent residency in Australia, where his wife and other family members reside, according to his relatives.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Pathankot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Daljinder Singh said, “We found the dead body of the victim in the morning. He had sustained bullet injuries.”

The incident took place late on Sunday night. Thakur’s body was found beside his Thar vehicle, which he had used to attend a wedding in Tarn Taran with his brother-in-law. After dropping off his brother-in-law, he was attacked and killed by unidentified individuals, the police said.