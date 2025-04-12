Auto driver killed in head-on crash with car in Mohali

A 55-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed in a head-on collision with a speeding car in Phase 4 on Thursday night. The victim, Jeenus Rai, a resident of Sector 56, used to sell vegetables at the Kisan Mandi. (HT Photo)

The victim, Jeenus Rai, a resident of Sector 56, used to sell vegetables at the Kisan Mandi.

According to police, Rai was returning home around 11.30 pm after wrapping up work. As he reached Phase 4, a speeding Maruti Suzuki Ertiga approaching from the opposite direction hit his auto head-on. The impact of the collision tossed the auto driver onto the car’s windshield, leaving him grievously injured.

The driver of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga fled the scene leaving his vehicle behind. A search for the accused is underway. (HT Photo)

Passers-by rushed him to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where doctors declared him dead. Police registered a case against the car driver, who fled the scene leaving his vehicle behind. A search for the accused is underway.

A local acquaintance of the deceased, Johnny, alleged that he kept calling the police for nearly an hour, but no PCR (Police Control Room) vehicle arrived at the spot. After an hour, a man in plain clothes reached the scene, but Johnny did not trust him. Later, the same individual returned in uniform and began the formalities.

It is reported that the deceased had two sons who are employed. He had been selling vegetables for a long time to support his family.