Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Auto driver’s murder in Mohali: Main accused held
chandigarh news

Auto driver’s murder in Mohali: Main accused held

Six weeks after a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death by five men at Balongi on January 24, Mohali police have arrested the main accused
Police said the accused, Ravi Sharma, was already wanted in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, assault and Arms Act at various police stations of Mohali. (Representative image)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Six weeks after a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death by five men at Balongi on January 24, police have arrested the main accused.

Police said the accused, Ravi Sharma, was already wanted in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, assault and Arms Act at various police stations of Mohali. He and his four accomplices had allegedly murdered the victim, Lal Rattan, over a monetary dispute.

“We have recovered three pistols and live cartridges from his possession. Three of his accomplices in the January 24 murder case have already been arrested,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikram Singh Brar.

Rattan, who lived on rent in Badmajra with his wife and three minor children, was attacked by Sharma and his four accomplices on the intervening night between January 24 and 25. Having suffered multiple stab injuries in the chest, he had died during treatment at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. In the attack, Rattan’s two friends had also suffered injuries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP