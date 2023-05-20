Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Auto-rickshaw driver killed in Panchkula hit-and-run

Auto-rickshaw driver killed in Panchkula hit-and-run

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 20, 2023 02:18 AM IST

Eyewitnesses said a speeding black-coloured Hyundai Verna car had hit the auto-rickshaw, following which it turned turtle

A 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed when his vehicle overturned on allegedly being hit by a car in Sector 23.

The deceased has been identified as Ayodhaya Prasad of Uttar Pradesh. (iStock)
The deceased has been identified as Ayodhaya Prasad of Uttar Pradesh.

In his complaint, Rahul Kanojia, the deceased’s brother, said his brother left their house in the auto-rickshaw in the afternoon on May 18. Later that day, he received a call from a neighbour, who informed about the accident.

Kanojia rushed to the spot where he found the overturned auto-rickshaw, which he identified as his brother’s based on the registration plate. Eyewitnesses informed him that a speeding black-coloured Hyundai Verna car had hit the auto-rickshaw, following which it turned turtle.

He was told that his brother had been rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, upon reaching where, he found out that Prasad had succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.

A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified driver of the car at the Chandimandir police station.

The deceased and his brother lived in a rented accommodation at Haripur, Sector 4, with their families. While Kanojia works as labourer at a shop in the neighbourhood, Prasad drove the auto-rickshaw. He is survived by his wife Rekha, who works as domestic help and their two daughters.

