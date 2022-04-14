Avoid travelling on Kunzum Pass highway: Lahaul-Spiti DC

Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar on Wednesday advised tourists and locals to avoid travelling through the Kaza-Losar-Gramphu-Koksar highway (National Highway 505) as the road is yet not restored for traffic.

The highway passes through 14,931-feet (4,551mts) Kunzum Pass.

The work of opening the Kunzum Pass highway is underway on a fast face. When the route will be fully restored, a team led by the additional deputy commissioner, Kaza, will inspect the route. Tourists and local vehicles will be allowed to travel through the route only after the team recommends so, said Kumar.

“Till then we appeal to the people to avoid travelling on the route and stakeholders are urged to duly inform tourists about the same,” he added.

Meanwhile, the district police have also issued a notice to regulate the traffic on the highway.

SP Manav Verma said vehicles from the Kaza side will be allowed to go up to Losar village only. No vehicle will be allowed to move beyond Losar towards the Kunzum Pass.

“Road from Gramphu to Losar, including Chander Tal track, is also currently closed for traffic. From Lahaul side traffic movement is restricted beyond Koksar,” said Verma.

For any other information on weather, road status in the valley and in the event of any natural calamity or mishaps people are advised to contact the District Disaster Control Room on toll-free number 1077 or mobile number 94594-61355 or landline numbers 01900-202509, 510 and 517, he added.