Ayali skips meeting Sukhbir

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Jun 08, 2024 10:18 PM IST

Sukhbir, who was in the city to thank the cadre for their work during the Lok Sabha elections, left after meeting former MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon, who contested unsuccessfully from Ludhiana. Former cabinet minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal, former MLA Darshan Singh Shiwalik and SR Kaler were also present in the meeting.

A day after distancing himself from party activities in protest against non-compliance of Iqbal Singh Jhundan Committee recommendations, Shiromani Akali Dal legislature party leader Manpreet Singh Ayali skipped meeting party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Sources said that Ayali stuck to his stance and refused to join the meeting despite an invitation. Sukhbir also visited the residence of Sangrur candidate Iqbal Singh Jhundan in Amargarh.

Speaking to the cadre, Sukhbir urged them to not get disheartened and prepare for the 2027 assembly elections.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ayali skips meeting Sukhbir
