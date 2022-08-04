Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Bajwa hits out at Jouramajra

Chandigarh : Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday said the breakdown of the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Schat Bima Yojana, launched in August 2019, in Punjab is a matter of serious concern and shows a floodlight on the efficiency of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Bajwa said this should be an eye-opener for health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra who is mindlessly holding the doctors responsible for the inadequacies in the health delivery services and meeting out shabby treatment to them in full public glare. “Instead, he (minister) should better do some serious thinking over arranging the release of funds to the concerned quarters to save the lives of the poorest strata of the society, who are beneficiaries of this scheme, do not suffer at the cost of cheap publicity tactics being adopted by him,” the Congress leader said in a statement.

The LoP said it would also be prudent for him to make arrangements for tackling the shortage of medicines and take effective steps for filling up the vacancies of medical doctors, particularly, specialists, in the various hospitals. Bajwa said that the minister should at least be considerate enough to save the image of the government by arranging the release of ₹16 crore to the PGMIER, ₹3 crore to Government Multi-Specialist Hospital, Sector 16, and ₹2.3 crore to the Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh immediately so that the poor people of Punjab, who may be unaware of the failure of the scheme may not be left stranded after reaching Chandigarh from remote corners of the state.

