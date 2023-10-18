Ayushman bumper draw: Join sehat bima yojana to win 1L

The Punjab State Health Agency has launched a special Diwali Bumper Draw under which anyone registering themselves for the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana from October 16 to November 30, will have a chance to win reward upto ₹1 lakh.

The initiative was taken on the directions of Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh and aims to enrol the maximum number of people of Punjab under health insurance cover.

Divulging details on the draw, district medical commissioner(DMC) Dr Amarjeet Kaur said that 10 lucky winners will be selected through a random draw and the first prize of ₹1 lakh, a second prize of ₹50,000 and a third prize worth ₹ 25000 will be given. Similarly, the fourth prize worth of ₹10000 and the fifth prize is ₹8000, while, the sixth to tenth prizes will be ₹5000 each, she said. The draw will take place on December 4.

She further explained that beneficiaries can easily obtain their cards by using the “Ayushman App,” visiting the website “beneficiary.nha.gov.in”, or reaching out to their nearest ASHA worker or empaneled hospitals.

Meanwhile, the scheme offers cashless treatment up to ₹ 5 lakh per family per year in over 800 government and private empaneled hospitals across the state. Over 44 lakh families in the state are taking benefit of this scheme, which offers access to around 1600 types of treatments, including knee replacements, heart surgeries, cancer treatments etc. These beneficiary families encompass NFSA Ration Card holders, J-form-holding farmers, registered labourers, registered small traders, accredited and yellow card-holding journalists, and families covered under the socio-economic caste census data of 2011.

