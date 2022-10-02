Azad nominated as Democratic Azad Party chairman

Days after naming the party, former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad was nominated as the chairman of the Democratic Azad Party (DAP), while former J&K minister Taj Mohiuddin was named as the treasurer.

“Azad will be the chairman and Taj Mohiuddin as treasurer of the party,” Salman Nizami, Azad’s close confidante, said after a meeting attended by all the party leaders, including those who joined from Congress, at a city hotel on Residency Road here.

The resolution was passed unanimously. On September 26, Azad along with senior party leaders announced the name of his party in Jammu. The party, leaders said, will need at least three posts for registration, so apart from Azad and Mohiuddin, the party’s general secretary will be from Jammu, and his name will be announced within the next few days.

“The party will be announcing the names of the other office bearers in the coming days. The party aims to work from the grassroots, panchayat level, then block and provincial level. “The party will have bodies from grassroots to the highest level making it a strong and vibrant political party,” said another leader close to Azad.

Sources said the party has already started making preparations for the upcoming elections, which are going to be held next year. Azad’s entry into J&K politics has added a new dimension to the upcoming state elections.