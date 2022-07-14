Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav events lined up at two places in Ludhiana

The ministry of power, Government of India, in association with the state government, is going to organise programmes under Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya Power as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava in each district of Punjab.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik chaired a meeting in her office and issued guidelines and necessary directions for successfully organising the planned programmes.

Assistant deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal, superintending engineers R Vashisht and Surjit Singh, executive engineers Daljit Singh and Rajesh Kumar, Ashutosh Bahuguna from the Government of India participated in the meeting.

Panchal informed that the programmes would be organised at two places in Ludhiana— on July 25 at Guru Nanak Bhawan and on July 28 at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Community Centre, Raikot.

He further highlighted different schemes of Government of India and Punjab government that would be showcased through screening of the films. Nukkad natak and cultural programme would be organised to raise awareness about energy conservation, he added.

The theme will also include the power scenario in the year 2047.

On July 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country and will also talk to the beneficiaries virtually.

Ashutosh Bahuguna expressed gratitude to the district administration and the PSPCL officers for their cooperation extended to make the programme successful.