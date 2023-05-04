20-year-old BA student falls to death at Chandigarh’s MCM DAV College

A 20-year-old BA second-year student died after falling off the second floor at MCM DAV College in Sector 36 on Wednesday afternoon. The student was staying with her family at Customs Colony, Sector 37, Chandigarh. (iStock)

According to police, the student went to the toilet on the second floor of the arts block and fell off. She was rushed to PGIMER by college authorities, but succumbed to her injuries.

While no suicide note was found, police suspect that the student ended her life after reaching the college two hours before her Punjabi exam at 2 pm. Police have initiated inquest proceedings, and are scanning her phone calls and messages.

College principal Nisha Bhargava said, “The staff informed me around 12.30 pm. When I reached the spot, the student was in a wheelchair. Her nose was bleeding and our in-house doctors were giving her first aid. I called the police and we rushed her to PGIMER in a private vehicle. The doctors tried their best, but unfortunately she didn’t survive.”

She added, “According to some students, she tumbled down the stairs. The door leading to the terrace was locked. Later, upon discovering her bag and ID card, it was found that she had arrived at the college two hours before her evening exam.”

Had breakfast with father in the morning

The student was staying with her family at Customs Colony, Sector 37, Chandigarh. She leaves behind by her parents, a younger sister and a younger brother.

Her father, a customs and excise officer posted in Ludhiana, said he had breakfast with his daughter on Wednesday morning and left for work.

“In the afternoon we received a call from the college about the incident. I rushed to PGIMER from Ludhiana, but by the time I arrived, she had already passed away. We are grieving and in shock. We don’t want any action, as it cannot compensate our loss,” said the distraught father.