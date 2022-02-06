BA student killed in hit-and-run accident in Chandigarh

A 19-year-old student of Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Sector 39/56 dividing road on Friday.

The victim, identified as Ritika, a BA first-year student and resident of Sector 56, Chandigarh, was on her way back home on her Honda Activa when a speeding Hyundai i20 car rammed into the two-wheeler and sped away.

Ritika sustained grievous injuries in the accident and was rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where she succumbed during treatment.

Following a complaint by her cousin Deepak, the unidentified driver was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life, etc) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 39 police station.

Police are scanning the footage of nearby CCTV cameras trace the accused driver.