Baba Siddiqui case: Another accused nabbed from Kaithal, 11th arrest in case

More than a week after the Mumbai Police arrested a Kaithal man for his alleged involvement in the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, officials on Wednesday said they have arrested another local man for the crime. More than a week after the Mumbai Police arrested a Kaithal man for his alleged involvement in the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, officials on Wednesday said they have arrested another local man for the crime. (HT Corresponden)

Speaking to the media, Bir Bhan, DSP (HQ), Kaithal Police said that the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Amit Kumar alias Nathi.

“Amit, a resident of Bata village in Kalayat with prior criminal charges, is accused of working with another accused Jasheen Akhtar and was in touch with him over phone. That was the time when he also got in touch with Gurmail Singh, also a native of Kaithal, who was arrested by the Mumbai Police hours after the shootout,” he said.

Kumar was nabbed on Tuesday evening from Haryana by a crime branch team and taken to Mumbai on Wednesday morning. He was remanded in police custody till November 4.

Police have so far arrested ten persons, including two suspected shooters- Dharmaraj Kashyap and Gurmail Singh- while the main shooter Shivkumar Gautam and two conspirators are on the run.

Siddique, 66, was shot dead outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra area of Mumbai on October 12.

Investigators have not yet established the motive behind the murder. They are probing the crime from different angles, including contract killing, business rivalry or threats over a slum rehabilitation project in Mumbai.

Police have issued a look-out circular against main shooter Gautam, Shubham Lonkar and Akhtar.