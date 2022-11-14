Badal, Cong govts issued arms licenses recklessly: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday welcomed the Bhagwant Mann government’s decision to review arms licenses and cancel the non-essential ones.

AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the decision will hamper criminals from accessing weapons, which will ultimately end gun culture in the state. “The previous Badal and Congress governments issued arms licenses recklessly to a large number of non-essential people, which promoted gun culture in Punjab and vitiated the atmosphere,” Kang alleged in a press conference he addressed here along party leader Neil Garg.

The AAP spokesperson said that during the last few years, many unfortunate incidents have come to light in which people lost their lives due to celebrity firing at weddings and other functions. “By conducting a review, it would be ensured that only deserving people with clean character or people in need will be able to get arms licenses,” he added. Kang said that the government’s decision will ameliorate the image of the state.