Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Badnore confers degrees on 160 doctors at BFUHS
chandigarh news

Badnore confers degrees on 160 doctors at BFUHS

The university conferred degrees on students of the 2018 and 2019 batches who completed undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD in medical, dental, nursing, physiotherapy and other super speciality courses
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore conferring degree on a medical graduate during the convocation ceremony of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at Faridkot on Friday. (HT photo)

Faridkot

Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore on Friday appreciated the role of the medical fraternity in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

After conferring degrees to 160 doctors and other graduates, postgraduates in medical and allied services during convocation of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, the governor said the role of the university in conducting 50,000 Covid tests per day and recruiting a health task force of more than 10,000 persons was remarkable.

The university conferred degrees on students of the 2018 and 2019 batches who completed undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD in medical, dental, nursing, physiotherapy and other super speciality courses.

BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur and principal secretary, medical education and research, Alok Shekhar also addressed the students.

Thirty-five students who stood first and second in their respective courses were honoured with medals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

These cats have a tiny ‘nightclub’ of their own. Sweet video wows people

Woman with prosthetic leg creates record for ‘fastest 100 miles on a treadmill'

Dog helps her human with gardening. Watch adorable video

Video showing cat demanding cuddles from human is too sweet to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP