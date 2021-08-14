Badnore confers degrees on 160 doctors at BFUHS

Faridkot

Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore on Friday appreciated the role of the medical fraternity in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

After conferring degrees to 160 doctors and other graduates, postgraduates in medical and allied services during convocation of the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, the governor said the role of the university in conducting 50,000 Covid tests per day and recruiting a health task force of more than 10,000 persons was remarkable.

The university conferred degrees on students of the 2018 and 2019 batches who completed undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD in medical, dental, nursing, physiotherapy and other super speciality courses.

BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur and principal secretary, medical education and research, Alok Shekhar also addressed the students.

Thirty-five students who stood first and second in their respective courses were honoured with medals.