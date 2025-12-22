Badshah hands over keys to new houses for flood victims

Ajnala: Rapper Badshah, in collaboration with Sikh Aid Foundation, on Sunday handed over the keys to newly constructed permanent houses for families affected by the recent floods in Punjab, marking a shift from emergency relief to long-term rehabilitation. Rapper Badshah, in collaboration with Sikh Aid Foundation, on Sunday handed over the keys to newly constructed permanent houses for families affected by the recent floods in Punjab, marking a shift from emergency relief to long-term rehabilitation.

The handover took place in Ajnala in the presence of local residents, community volunteers and representatives of the foundation. The initiative aims to provide durable housing solutions to families who lost their homes during the unprecedented monsoon flooding that severely impacted several districts across the state, according to a press release.

The floods had displaced thousands, damaging homes, agricultural land and essential infrastructure. While immediate relief efforts helped address food and medical needs, the absence of permanent shelter emerged as a major challenge for affected families. The housing initiative seeks to address this gap by focusing on sustainable rehabilitation rather than short-term assistance.

Speaking at the event, Badshah said Punjab had played a defining role in shaping his identity and career, adding that supporting affected families was a shared responsibility.

“These homes are about restoring dignity and security for families who lost everything,” he said.

Each beneficiary family received the keys to a fully constructed house designed to withstand future climatic challenges and provide a stable base for rebuilding livelihoods.

The project was implemented in coordination with local partners to ensure transparency and to identify the most affected families.