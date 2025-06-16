Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Bag containing aborted foetus stolen, abandoned near GMCH-32

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 16, 2025 09:04 AM IST

A foetus removed during a medical procedure at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, was stolen and later found abandoned near the hospital premises.

On June 12, the foetus was medically removed and handed over to the pregnant woman’s husband for burial. However, an unknown person reportedly stole the bag holding the foetus and later abandoned it under trees near Gate Number 2 of the hospital. (Getty Images)

According to police and hospital sources, Reena, a pregnant woman originally from Bihar, and currently residing in Nurpur Bedi, had been admitted to GMCH-32 on June 7 after doctors found that the foetus in her womb was no longer viable.

On June 12, the foetus was medically removed and handed over to her husband for burial. However, an unknown person reportedly stole the bag holding the foetus and later abandoned it under trees near Gate Number 2 of the hospital.

On Sunday afternoon, a passerby noticed the bag and informed the hospital’s security. Upon inspection, security personnel found the foetus along with a case record (CR) number tag.

Police officials, including inspector Satinder Singh, SHO of the Sector-34 police station, arrived at the scene and initiated an inquiry. Using the CR number attached to the foetus, the police traced the case and identified the patient.

