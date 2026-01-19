Bagga Kalan: Construction resumes at compressed biogas plant after state nod

Construction work at the compressed biogas (CBG) plant in Bagga Kalan village resumed on Sunday after a state-appointed expert committee submitted its final report and the company agreed to implement all recommended amendments. Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said the state government would not allow any violations and no step would be taken without safeguarding villagers’ interests. (HT Photo)

MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal, Market Committee chairman Gurjit Singh Gill, deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain and commissioner of police Swapan Sharma visited the site along with local residents to review the situation and address villagers’ concerns.

It may be recalled that the expert committee, constituted by the Punjab government to examine issues related to the proposed plant, submitted its report on January 12 after reviewing the environmental, health and technical aspects of the project. The company agreed to incorporate all suggested changes, including key technological modifications proposed by committee member and environmental expert Dr Balwinder Singh Aulakh.

During a meeting at Bachat Bhawan on January 12, Dr Aulakh made a detailed presentation in the presence of company officials and committee members, proposing advanced technology to eliminate residues of insecticides and pesticides from biomass. The company accepted the recommendations and committed to implementing them in letter and spirit. It also assured that the plant would operate with zero pollution and that its facilities would become carbon neutral by 2031.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said the state government would not allow any violations and no step would be taken without safeguarding villagers’ interests. He explained that CBG plants use paddy straw, offering a sustainable solution to stubble burning, and clarified that chemicals generated during biogas production are non-carcinogenic and do not contaminate soil or water.

The DC said all CBG plants fall under the green-category industries and must comply with stringent environmental norms. He added that the Bagga Kalan plant had agreed to all amendments suggested by the expert committee and would generate employment opportunities for local residents.

A Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) team has been deputed for continuous monitoring, while a special monitoring committee comprising members from nearby villages has also been formed to ensure compliance with all norms. The DC and police chief have urged residents not to believe rumours and invited them for discussions on technical grounds whenever required.