Bajwa demands independent probe into sale of vaccine to pvt hospitals

Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday demanded an independent and time-bound probe into sale of Covaxine to private hospitals.

In a letter written to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Bajwa said the state government has earned a profit of ₹2.64 crores through sale of vaccine doses to private hospitals.

“What was the purpose of this profit? As private hospitals are further selling the doses at ₹1,560 per dose, it is distressing that in the middle of the pandemic, there are those who wish to make money instead of protecting the health of the people. I urge to order an inquiry into this to know who is the architect of this callous policy,” said Bajwa.

SAD seeks case against health minister

BATHINDA: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said a case should be registered against health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu for diverting vaccines meant for the common man to private institutions.

The SAD chief, who was at Talwandi Sabo town in Bathinda to launch the second “vaccine sewa centre” established by the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), sad Punjab government’s poor Covid management been exposed.

He said this was pure loot and chief minister captain Amarinder Singh owes a public explanation.

Sukhbir said if unwanted corporatisation of vaccine distribution is not stopped, the SAD would be forced to approach the courts for justice.

Chugh demands registration of criminal case

Chandigarh: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh slammed the Capt Amarinder Singh government for commercialising the sale of Covid vaccine at a time when Punjab had recorded the highest Covid mortality rate in the country.

In a statement on Friday, he said a criminal case should to be registered against all those involved in the vaccine scam under which the doses provided by the Centre for the poor working class was sold on commercial rates to private hospitals, who in turn made huge money out of it.

He said of the 1.14 lakh Covaxin vaccines Punjab received last month at the cost of ₹420 per dose, the state government sold 40,000 of them to over 20 private hospitals for ₹1,060 per dose and the private hospitals in turn charged ₹1,560 for it from people.