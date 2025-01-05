Bajwa, Warring warn Delhi voters against ‘false’ promises of AAP

Senior Congress leaders of Punjab on Saturday cautioned the people of Delhi against the false promises of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said they should not fall into the trap of its supremo Arvind Kejriwal whose pledges to the voters of Punjab remain unfulfilled even after three years. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring with party leaders in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

They particularly warned the women of Delhi about the ₹2,100 monthly stipend promised by Kejriwal while citing Punjab’s example, money is yet to be distributed there.

Carrying placards while addressing the media at Vijay Chowk here, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa along with AICC treasurer Ajay Maken, Delhi Congress president Devinder Yadav and others said that before the Punjab elections three years ago, Kejriwal had promised to pay every woman of the state ₹1,000 every month.

Both Warring and Bajwa pointed out that almost three years have passed since the AAP formed government in Punjab after people gave them a massive mandate and they are yet to fulfil this promise.

Warring said when Kejriwal was asked at that time where he will get money from for these populist schemes, he had replied he will generate ₹20,000 crore every year from sand mining and ₹34,000 will be saved by curbing corruption.

“Just like AAP deceived the women of Punjab, similarly it is going to deceive the women of Delhi now. Today, we want to tell the people of Delhi and the women that you should not fall for false words and false promises,” Warring said.

He said Congress leaders from Punjab will extensively campaign across Delhi for the assembly elections so that a Congress government comes to power. He added that the 15 years of Congress rule under Sheila Dikshit had changed the image, direction and condition of Delhi.

Bajwa alleged that Kejriwal is the “biggest fraud of the century” who could lie to daughters, mothers and sisters by promising to pay them ₹1000 every month and backing out later. He said, Kejriwal owes ₹34,000 crore so far to the women of Punjab.

“We want to tell the people of Delhi that if you want a good government then do not get misled by the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said.

Referring to the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, he said people were regretting having elected AAP as the state’s progress had come to a grinding halt.

Bajwa also said while Delhi was self-sufficient under Congress and a revenue-surplus state, it has now turned into a revenue-deficit state after 10 years of AAP rule in Delhi.

A group of women from Punjab also held a protest outside the residence of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that his party had “failed” to honour its promise of providing a monthly financial aid of ₹1,000 to women in the state.

“Why hasn’t Kejriwal kept the promises made to us three years ago? When will he fulfil them?” shouted the protesting women.