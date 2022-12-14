Balbir Seechewal raises Hoshiarpur Adampur national highway project issue in Parliament

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP, Balbir Singh Seechewal raised the issue of Adampur Hoshiarpur road project in Parliament on Wednesday.

Replying to this, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that they will confirm whether it’s a national highway or not. “If it’s a national highway then definitely ministry will verify it,” Gadkari said.

The Adampur Hoshiarpur highway is under construction from last six years and it was supposed to complete in October 2019. The project was started in December 2016 and has now become a major problem for commuters.

Locals protested and blocked the roads many times against the delay in completion of the project. On July 20, local residents along with Congress MLA Sukhwinder Kotli blocked the road and protested for whole day. On November 16, Adampur former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu met deputy commissioner Jalandhar and submitted a memorandum to expedite the completion of project.